Clinton Police responding to barricaded suspect

Clinton City Police Department
Posted at 1:32 PM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 15:32:19-05

CLINTON, Utah — Tuesday afternoon, Clinton City Police officers were responding to a barricaded suspect with a warrant and asked that the public avoid the area around the scene.

Police responded to the area of 1600 North 2900 West at around 12:30 p.m. to the barricaded suspect.

Not many details were made immediately available regarding the situation, but police reported the incident was isolated.

They asked that the public avoid the area for the time being.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest updates.

