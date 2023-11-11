Coach, players fight to save junior high football in Weber School District

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — From scouting opportunities to academic requirements and playing longer games in front of big crowds, junior high football is a unique experience for students in the Weber School District, said Steven Barela, Wide Receivers and Defensive Back Coach.

“We're trying to emulate exactly what the high schools do down to the grades, the principles of wearing that brand,” he said. “When you wear your school, you have to make football choices. You can't make those bad choices, your grades have to be up, your discipline is up. Everyone's got their eye on you.”

The Weber School District is one of the last districts in the state that has junior high football, and the district is now considering discontinuing the program. Players and parents and coaches are hoping to save their teams because Weber isn’t like other districts, said Barela.

“Weber County is a big football community,” he said. “We take pride in that. We hold our kids to a high standard. They hold themselves to a high standard, and people from the community show up to the games.”

The players take football, and their academics, seriously, from a young age, and they take pride in playing junior high football.

“It felt good, like, you're the only team,” said Deonta Cope, an eighth grader at T.H. Bell Junior High.

The players were devastated when they heard the news that they might not be able to play on this team next year.

“Finally getting your chance, and then next year is gone, that sucks,” said Julian Byrd, also an eighth grader at T.H. Bell Junior High.

Lane Findlay with the Weber School District sent the following quote to FOX 13:

Weber School District is one of the last remaining districts in the state to host football at the junior high school level. Declining interest and lack of participation at some schools has raised concerns over student safety and the ability to effectively continue the program.

The district has nine junior high schools with the new Mountain View Junior High slated to open next school year. In recent years, some junior high schools have had to combine with another nearby school to be able to field a team. Having a limited number of players on a roster creates unique challenges and concerns over player safety. Schools typically play six games per season, not counting playoffs games.

The district has started the process of forming a committee to study the issue. The committee will be composed of district administrators, school administrators, coaches and parents. The committee will be tasked with looking at all of the different variables in determining whether or not to continue the program. The committee will then make a recommendation to the board of education.

Although initial conversations have taken place regarding this process, nothing has been decided. Unfortunately, some misinformation is already circulating in some communities. The committee still needs to be formed, the study conducted, and then a recommendation will be made to the board who will make the final decision.

The community stands behind junior high football, and with better recruitment, they can save the program, said Barela.

“It's being able to perform for your school, in front of your classmates, in front of your teachers, and then going into school next Monday and them being like, ‘Good game,’” he said.

If junior high football goes away, all the players will play in Little League again until they get to high school.