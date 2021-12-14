Coalition calls for SLCo to fund affordable housing, mental health and child care

SALT LAKE CITY — A coalition of religious, civic and labor groups are calling for Salt Lake County leaders to use federal stimulus money to increase affordable housing, mental health and child care options.

At a news conference at the Salt Lake County government complex, "United Today, Stronger Tomorrow" outlined the results of a survey of 547 people it conducted about how the county should spend $226 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The group said its survey found:



71% identified affordable housing as one of their top priorities

64% said clean air and water, including clean energy infrastructure

57% said public health is a top priority, with 76% of those wanting "culturally appropriate mental health programs"

34% identified child care as a top priority, with 78% of those surveyed wanting increases in child care worker compensation and 75% of those wanting decreased costs

67% of Spanish-language respondents to the survey called for family support grants for undocumented workers

The coalition includes members of groups like Cominidades Unidas, the Utah Muslim Civic League, Operating Engineers Local 3, Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Holladay. They said they plan to meet with Mayor Jenny Wilson and members of the Salt Lake County Council to discuss their funding requests.