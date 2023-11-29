Code Blue aims to keep all Utahns safe during bitter cold weather

OGDEN, Utah — As Utah inches closer to winter and the temperatures continue to drop, an important factor called the Code Blue program aimed at expanding resources to keep residents safe has gone into effect.

The program has existed in Ogden for the last two years, one that Kenny Miller, a battalion chief with the Ogden City Fire Department who oversees emergency management, says officials modeled after a similar one in New Jersey.

"When Code Blue goes into effect, it allows the shelter to use their overflow section and use it as a primary bedding area for individuals," explained Miller.

Ogden has two shelters, with the primary location being the Lantern House. Under Code Blue, Miller says the shelters normal capacity of 260 people can increase 35 percent up to 330.

"The Lantern House does suspend some of their rules for certain individuals that may or may not be allowed in the Lantern House during normal operating business time," said Miller.

While Ogden had their own blue code criteria the last few years, control over the program now goes through the state. Legislation was passed in Utah earlier this year requiring larger counties to keep people warm when temperatures drop below 15 degrees.

"That is more than two hours in a 24-to-48 hour period," said Wayne Niederhauser, the state's homeless coordinator.

Under the provisions that take place during a Code Blue alert, a homeless shelter cannot deny temporary shelter to anyone experiencing homelessness who requests access unless they are at capacity limit or if the individual presents a danger to the homeless shelter's staff or guests.

"It lays out for counties of the first, second, third and fourth class responsibilities regulations regarding Code Blue," said Neiderhauser.

Currently, Salt Lake County is the only first class county in the state.

Niederhauser worked closely on the legislation that was passed earlier this year and explained how it works.

"The weather service is monitored by the Department of Health and Human Services and when they determine, according to statute, that there's a Code Blue event, they issue the Code Blue, that goes out to the counties and then it's their responsibility to respond," he explained.

In Salt Lake County this year, Niederhauser's office says there will be a total of 600-plus winter response beds available and an additional 200 beds for Code Blue.

The program is a tool both Niederhauser and Miller say can ultimately save lives as people experience frostbite, harm and even death if they don't get into a safe place.

"Bottom line," Miller said, "is we need to try to keep everybody safe."