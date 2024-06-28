Cold case solved 51 years after Moab woman was strangled in bar

MOAB, Utah — Just over 51 years ago, a Moab woman was strangled to death in her bar. For decades, the case has been unsolved but now, investigators say they know who killed Ann Hammer Woodward.

On March 2, 1973, Woodward, a mother of four, was killed in her bar, "Woody's," after closing.

"Ann Woodward found herself alone at a bar with an unknown male," said Moab Police Chief Lex Bell. "That man would end up robbing her, assaulting her and brutally murdering her by strangling her with the leg of her own pants."

In an announcement Friday, the Moab Police Department said they identified the killer as Douglas Keith Chudomelka.

Moab Police Department Photos and gravesite of Douglas Keith Chudomelka.



Chudomelka was born and died in 2002 in Nebraska, but had a brief time in Moab as he worked in the mine, officials said.

Jeremy Drexler, a detective with the Moab Police Department, oversaw the case when it was reopened and said Chudomelka had a criminal history that expanded decades through several states.

"If he was alive today, I would be asking Grand County District Attorney Stephen Stocks for an arrest warrant for Douglas K. Chudomelka for the crime of first-degree murder for his actions on March 2, 1973."

Drexler said 29 pieces of evidence were collected in 1973 after the murder including ashtrays, fingernails, hair, fingerprints and salt shakers.

Moab Police Department Woody's, the bar where Ann Hammer Woodward was killed on March 2, 1973.







Though Chudomelka was named as a possible suspect early on, there was never enough evidence to move forward in the case.

Shortly after Drexler joined the Moab team, new fingerprints were discovered and boxes of evidence were found in storage, which included the clothes Woodward was wearing at the time of her death.

Additional tests were done on the clothes, where teams did swabs from the waistband, inside and outside of the pant legs and the buttons on the shirt.

Moab Police Department

In May 2024, the results came back, positively identifying the DNA on the clothes as belonging to Chudomelka, Drexler said.

He detailed that Chudomelka's DNA was found on all the buttons of the shirt, as well as the inside of the pants, which could have only happened if the pants were taken off Woodward.

Additionally, tests were done on items found in the bar, which confirmed Chudomelka's presence at the facility the night Woodward was murdered.

"Had he not passed, we would have filed criminal information against him," said Grand County Attorney Steven Stocks. "I hope today brings some closure to the family. I truly believe if this case would have been presented to the jury, he would have been found guilty beyond reasonable doubt for the murder of Ann Woodward."

Two other items are currently being tested in relationship to the cold case, Drexler said. After the results come back, Chudomelka's DNA will be entered into CODIS.

Drexler said Chudomelka "traveled extensively" and had a history in Alabama, California, Nebraska and Iowa. After his time in Moab, he became a truck driver.

"[There's a] good possibility that if he's done other crimes nobody knows about, then his case will come forward," Drexler remarked.

A granddaughter of Woodward, Annie Dalton, spoke during the announcement, thanking detectives for their thorough work.

"Thank you so much," she said emotionally. "I think this closure has been a long time coming and I just want to thank all of you who were involved."