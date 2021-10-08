Cold weather leads to high call volume for Utah companies

SALT LAKE CITY — With colder weather moving into Utah, some residents are already turning on the heat.

For many, it can be a rude awakening when the heat isn’t working.

HVAC pros around the Salt Lake City area are already dealing with an increase in calls for service. Experts say this season is especially busy.

“We noticed an uptick probably about two weeks ago,” said Sales Manager Mike Bentzien with Same Day Heating and Air.

Bentzien says their call volume has probably seen a 50% increase. They expect those numbers to double by next week as even colder temperatures move in.

They advise homeowners, call early because while every fall the calls stack up, this season is different.

“We always see a higher demand for equipment, it’s common. I think it’s been heightened due to COVID-19 and the workforce,” said Bentzien.

And a chip shortage is affecting some of the higher-end thermostats.

“We’re having massive shortages when it comes to equipment just in general,” said Bentzien.

That’s why they stocked up ahead of the season.

“As the temperatures continue to drop and the demand increases, we’ve got units ready to install and get customers warm and comfortable,” said Bentzien.

Some customers with Same Day Heating and Air opt into a maintenance program so their systems are checked up as the seasons change.

Customer Kathy Wright says she’s been on the maintenance plan for years so she doesn’t have to worry about being stranded on a cold night with a broken furnace.

“For me, it’s just nice not having to worry about something breaking down or going wrong, It should go through the winter now, we should be OK,’ said Wright.

There is general maintenance you can residents can do themselves.

Like changing the filter, making sure the batteries are fresh in the thermostat, and making sure there's a working carbon monoxide detector when turning on the furnace this season.