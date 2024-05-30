Color Country crews battle a human-caused brush fire near La Verkin

LA VERKIN, Utah — Wildfire crews responded to a brush fire in Washington County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue Facebook page, crews responded to the fire in the La Verkin area just after 3 p.m. and initiated an attack.

Chaice Moyes

Because there are several homes in the area and due to the terrain, additional units were called in from Color Country to battle the blaze.

About two acres burned, but the only damage was to a metal container and the contents inside.

Investigators say the fire was human-caused, but there were no injuries reported.