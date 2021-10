AURORA, Co. — An endangered 11-year-old is missing from the Aurora area and police are asking for the public's help locating her, according to our news partners at ABC 7 in Denver.

The child, whose first name is Ariel, was last seen on Monday, but the exact time is not known.

Anybody who sees Ariel is asked to call 911.

No further information was immediately avaliable from police. We are working to learn more.