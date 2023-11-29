Commercial flights coming back to Ogden airport

OGDEN, Utah — In an announcement Wednesday, the Ogden airport said commercial flights would be coming back with a route operated by Breeze Airlines.

Breeze will operate a service from Ogden to Orange County-Santa Ana, which many travelers use as a gateway to Disneyland.

For now, that's the only commercial flight path Breeze will operate out of Ogden. It's unclear if other flights will be added in the future.

Ogden is the second municipal airport Breeze operates out of in the Beehive State, with the Utah-based airline already establishing itself at the Provo airport.

The announcement marks the return of commercial flights to Ogden, which stopped in 2022 as Allegiant and Avelo Airlines dropped their services, The Standard-Examiner previously reported.

According to The Standard-Examiner, Avelo Airlines cited high fuel costs as their reason to depart while Allegiant said they were growing their presence at the Provo airport.

To celebrate the commercial flights returning to Ogden, Breeze announced nonstop routes on sale for $39 to Orange County-Sana Ana if purchased by November 14. Travelers just have to use their tickets by September 3 and only Wednesday travel dates are eligible.