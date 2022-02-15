Committee passes controversial school voucher bill for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah House committee narrowly passed a controversial bill Tuesday that would provide school vouchers for children to attend private schools in the state.

After passing the House Revenue and Taxation Standing Committee by a 6-to-5 vote, the bill will now head to the full Utah House.

The new bill comes over a decade after voters defeated a similar school voucher bill in 2007, with educators still opposed to the idea of taking public money for private schooling.

"It's disappointing the legislature is proposing yet another voucher-type bill that would create a system to divert money intended for our public school children to privately run, for-profit institutions where there is no taxpayer accountability,' the Utah Education Association wrote when the bill was first unveiled on Feb. 2.

Sen. Kirk Cullimore (R-Sandy), one of the sponsors of the bill, previously said that times have changed and parents may now be open to new options for their child's education.

"We’ve seen parents who have not typically looked outside public education options that have found other avenues and explored other options and there’s been a public push and a public will to say 'Hey, there’s other options out there,'" said Cullimore.