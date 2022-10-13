Community comes together to donate car to Riverdale single mother in need

RIVERDALE, Utah — A single mother in Riverdale became a new car owner with help from her community after years of living without transportation.

The Ogden-based non-profit organization God’s Garage partnered with American First Credit Union to surprise Nina Archuleta with a new vehicle at AFCU’s Operation Center in Riverdale this afternoon.

“It’s so amazing, I can’t even talk,” said Archuleta. “I’ve been without a car for a long, long time. I want to say a couple of years.”

Archuleta, who has a 21-year-old and a nine-month-old baby, said finding a way to her full-time job has always been difficult for her.

“Oh gosh, to do things with my daughter, to go to work instead of asking people for rides, it’s so, so helpful,” she said. “People probably get sick of you asking for rides.”

When asked what the first thing she will do with her new ride was, her answer was: “Go for a ride with my baby.”

“Just drive, until it falls off,” she said.

The car donated to Archuleta was first donated to God’s Garage from ACFU who then, with the help of volunteers, made sure the vehicle was in working order.

According to pastor Jimi Pitts who runs the non-profit organization, roughly 30 to 40 vehicles are given away each year to single mothers, widows and wives of deployed military personnel.

“It’s one of the most joyous things to see, I’ve been doing it for three years,” said Pitts. “That little bit makes a huge difference in their life to go forward.”

Once the car was given the green light by their volunteers, Archuleta met with God’s Garage at ACFUs Operation Center, unsure what would happen.

“We usually tell them they have to do something or meet us somewhere, like we’re doing lunch and just saying hi to them,” said Pitts. “We like to surprise the mom.”

Archuleta has been an applicant to God’s Garage since February and didn’t expect anything like this to happen so soon.

“I came today to meet with them and I got the car, I’m so overwhelmed,” she said. “I can’t believe how nice it is, I mean the work they do for people is like it’s so amazing.”

After a series of interviews since February, Pitts believes Archuleta has made a lot of progress and wants to do what they can to help her raise her baby.

“Everyone should be given an opportunity to go forward and for someone to believe in them,” said Pitts. “Because she’s been on track and doing so well, it is just even more exciting for us to be able to provide that car to get her to where she needs to be.”

“It’s such an honor and a privilege to partner with God’s Garage because of the vision that they share in people, helping people,” said Nellis with the credit union. “Which is what our philosophy is.

Nellis said that the vehicle they donated needed very little work and was quickly given to Archuleta.

“Just needed a driver and someone to have their life blessed by this,” he said.

