Community dinners give everyone a place to call home in Utah this Christmas

SALT LAKE CITY — For the 25th year, dozens of volunteers dedicated their Christmas to feeding those experiencing homelessness in Salt Lake City.

“It makes a difference,” said Pamela Atkinson. “People experiencing homelessness, they never get a steak dinner during the year, and they were asking me in September, Are you doing your steak dinner?,’” she said.

This year, Catholic Community Services was planning to feed thousands of people, thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints donating steaks, potatoes and pies, and the Grand America for cooking it all.

“This is the only meal being served during the evening on Christmas day,” said Atkinson. “Most people are home, enjoying with their families, but please know that some of these volunteers have been coming down for 20 years and they really enjoy it. It's become a part a central part of their Christmas Day.”

While Salt Lake City’s unsheltered enjoyed a warm meal this Christmas at the Saint Vincent de Paul Center, Club Verse opened its doors to give the queer community a safe place to call home for the holiday.

“They have a place to be, where they're nurtured and loved, regardless of how they identify or what their pronoun is, or what they believe in,” said Co-owner Michael Repp. “This space was created solely for the safety of our community.”

The suicide rate among queer people in Utah has gone up significantly over the last year, said Repp.

“Heart-wrenching to know that an open door could literally save somebody's life, and that's why this bar is open 365 days a year.”

