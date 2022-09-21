Community mourns death of prominent Salt Lake City restaurant owner Valter Nassi

SALT LAKE CITY — Community members in Utah are mourning the death of prominent Salt Lake City restaurant owner Valter Nassi, who was known for his authentic Tuscan-Italian cuisine and genuine personality.

Valter Nassi grew up in Monte San Savino, Italy before his journey brought him to Salt Lake City.

He was known around the world for his magical food but especially in Utah, Nassi is remembered for his personality that was larger than life.

His personality translated to customers who visited his restaurant, Valter's Osteria, located at 173 W. Broadway.

Tributes to Nassi from prominent Utah leaders poured in following the news of his death.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox called Nassi a "Utah icon" and expressed he will be deeply missed.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall reflected that Nassi "had a way of making everyone feel special and loved."

Valter had a way of making everyone feel special and loved. He was an icon and beloved mainstay in our #slc community. I know thousands the world over will feel this loss. My thoughts and love are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/SESrxXeMmy — Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) September 21, 2022

Former Utah Governor Gary R. Herbert said in part, "Valter's Osteria is where we go for a great meal and Valter's larger than life personality."

Nassi also had a brief cameo on the popular reality TV show "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City."