Community mourns unexpected death of Naples Police Chief

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — The community is mourning the unexpected death of Naples City Police Chief Andrew Cox, who died Saturday.

The 47-year-old suffered a fatal medical incident and passed away in his home. A family friend found him unresponsive in the home and when medical crews arrived, it was determined that Cox had passed away.

The Uintah County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to express their appreciation for Cox and offer condolences to his family.

"Chief Cox served in many capacities over the past two decades and always brought a great attitude and passion with him," the statement reads. "His untimely death will leave a enormous void for the community and all those who served with him along the way."

The Duchesne County Sheriff's Office, where Cox worked for many years, also offered words of remembrance in a statement online.

"His death is a tremendous loss for local law enforcement agencies and leaves a huge hole in our hearts," the statement reads in part. "We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Stephanie, and family. Chief Andrew Cox is an officer who will be forever missed and never forgotten."

Officials recognized the work Cox dedicated towards developing K9 programs for many agencies in the area and sharing his knowledge as an educator for the UBTech Post Academy.