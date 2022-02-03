Community mourns Utah couple killed in Hawaii car crash while on vacation

SALT LAKE CITY — A prominent Utah couple were vacationing in Hawaii when a tragic car crash took both of their lives on January 30.

Hawaii Police report that at 7:33 on Sunday night, Toyota 4runner was traveling southbound when it crossed the double line and hit a 2020 Jeep SUV traveling North. After the first collision, a Volvo sedan, also traveling South, hit the 4runner.

The two occupants of the Jeep were unresponsive at the scene and were pronounced dead once they were transported to the hospital, local police reported.

The female driver of the Toyota 4runner also died of her injuries in the crash. the driver of the Volvo sedan had minor injuries, but was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Brigham Young University's law school identified two of the victims as Utah couple Rebecca van Uitert and her husband Jason Howell. The couple was heavily involved in the Brigham Young University Law School, where Rebecca once served as Dean of Career Development.

Van Uitert most recently was an immigration lawyer at "Fragomen," in Salt Lake City and Howell served as a family practice doctor in Heber City.

Brigham Young University expressed their deep sadness for the tragedy in a social media post.

"I know many of you will feel, as I do, an almost incomprehensible sense of loss that people who were such a big part of our lives and who were doing so much good in the world could be taken so young," said D. Gordon Smith, Dean of the J. Reuben Clark Law School of Brigham Young University.

Police are looking into lack of attention and speed as contributing factors in the crash and are waiting on additional tests to help with potential other contributing causes.