Community rallies for family of boy who died from cancer

Posted at 4:48 PM, Mar 04, 2023
LEHI, Utah — What started as a group of neighbors coming together to decorate their friend's home with lights after the loss of their son has turned into a huge community movement just 10 days later.

Landon Harding, a 9-year-old boy from Lehi, lost his fight with a brain tumor. Now, friends and neighbors are joining forces to help the family.

On Saturday, "Landon's Lights" held a fundraiser to raise money for funeral and medical expenses. Everyone celebrated his life and the things he loved.

Donations can be made on a GoFundMe campaign.

