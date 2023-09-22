Community softball tournament helps those overcoming addiction

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A softball tournament taking place this weekend in Kaysville is about more than just winning. It's also about showing support and raising money for people struggling with drug addiction.

The Wareham family kicked off the event in 2022 as a way to raise money for their newer nonprofit called the Ashley Michelle Project.

The nonprofit is named after two sisters, Michelle and Ashley Wareham, who both dealt with drug addiction for periods of their lives.

“Once I got out of treatment, I was like, ‘my life is going to start … everything is going to be good, and I’m going to be happy,'" explained Ashley Wareham. "Then I get home, and you know you’re still lonely. You’re going through all these new emotions that you buried down when you were using.”

The sisters' mother, Kelly, worked tirelessly to help her daughters get and stay sober.

“We’ve been through 16 detoxes and 14 rehabs as a family,” Kelly said. “All the money that I worked for went to my kids' treatment to keep them alive.”

Eventually, both women fought their way out of addiction and were able to successfully move on with their lives.

While Kelly continues to support them in their recovery, the idea to start the nonprofit, Ashley Michelle Project, came to her in a dream about two years ago to help families going through similar hardships.

Kelly said she understands deeply the financial and emotional toll drug addiction can take on entire families.

Tyson Steed, who said he was in and out of prison for two decades, said he has seen the benefit of sports in his addiction recovery journey and is not contributing to the community through the nonprofit.

"A lot of the times you graduate treatment, where do you go? Halfway house? Back to the same place when you were using?" he reflected. "As a nonprofit, we really want to close that gap."

He called softball one of his "biggest saving graces" and jumped on the opportunity for a tournament to benefit a good cause.

"I love the competition, but more so I love playing with individuals that are like-minded," Steed said.

The softball tournament on Saturday will raise money for the nonprofit, with proceeds going towards helping women transition from drug treatment to their new lives.

Right now, the project has been able to convert a storage closet into a space filled with donated clothes and toiletries for those in need. Their ultimate goal is to raise enough money to build transitional housing for those right out of treatment.

Currently, the nonprofit places a special emphasis on helping women after treatment by offering free self-care services like haircuts.

To participate in the community event on Saturday, head to 950 W. 200 N. at Barnes Park starting at 8 a.m. There will be food trucks, vendors, raffle prizes and more at the free event.