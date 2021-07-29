Community steps in to give I-15 crash survivor special birthday celebration

SANDY, Utah — Family, friends and even strangers are putting together a surprise for a young survivor of Sunday’s deadly car crash in Millard County.

The boy who is nicknamed ‘Blue’ is turning four-years-old Thursday.

His mother, siblings, cousin and uncle died in the accident that was caused by a massive dust storm.

To show Blue support on his birthday, family friends shared a post on social media, letting people know about the special day.

Immediately donations came pouring in.

The effort raised more than $500 to buy the child dozens of toys.

“All this right here is from people who have Venmo’d,” said Andre Ashton, a friend of the victims and their families. “What we have here is about $500 worth so far in gifts. Hopefully, we get more.”

More gifts were donated.

Wednesday evening at a park in Sandy, Ashton and several others collected gifts from friends and strangers who saw the social media post and wanted to help.

“This is in memory of my son too who passed away,” said one woman who doesn’t know the boy, but came to drop off a toy along with a card.

Blue will not be alone on his birthday.

“He’s already going to have a good one. They have a great family on both sides,” Ashton said. “If there is anyone who can handle this there is no one better than the Sawyer family and Atkinson family. They are amazing – and you can see that throughout the community with how many people have been helping.”

That community is grieving with the victims and through these gifts showing they are willing to help however they can.

“We love you Sawyer family and Atkinson family,” Ashton said. “Anything we can do, we are going to be here for you.”

Since Blue loves superheroes, Spiderman is going to deliver the presents on his Birthday.