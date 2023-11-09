Congressman Curtis having second thoughts about U.S. Senate run

SALT LAKE CITY — Congressman John Curtis is apparently having second thoughts about running for U.S. Senate.

It comes as a TV ad started airing from a political action committee seeking to draft him in a run for the Republican nomination. The ad, by the PAC "Conservative Values for Utah," began airing recently on FOX 13 and other stations.

Information about who is behind the political action committee is a mystery. It's headquarters is a mailbox in West Valley City.

Congressman Curtis previously told FOX 13 News he was not planning to run for Senate. But in a statement on Thursday, he appeared to indicate "never say never."

"The drumbeat from Utahns around the state asking me to reconsider my decision last month to stay out of the Senate race has been constant and consistent. These voices, getting louder, and more organized, are increasingly difficult to ignore," he said.

"Because so many Utahns have asked me to, I’m taking a fresh look. As part of that evaluation, I’m considering not only what is best for me and my family but what’s best for my current district and for our state. I’m counseling with friends, supporters, and my team.

I’m proud of the results I’ve delivered for Utah during my 6 years in the House. I need to think about where I can be most effective."

So far, House Speaker Brad Wilson, Roosevelt Mayor Rod Bird Jr., Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs and Freedom Front director Carolyn Phippen have announced their campaigns to replace retiring Senator Mitt Romney.