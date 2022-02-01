Conservation group accuses Bureau of Land Management of damaging dinosaur tracks during construction

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — The Bureau of Land Management is facing backlash over accusations that the improvements they are making to a historic dinosaur track site are actually doing damage.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, social media posts show that a backhoe at a BLM project at the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite (near Moab) had driven over and destroyed as much as 30 percent of the paleontological resources at the site.

#MillCanyonDinosaurTracksite update: Concerned citizens who visited the site today to assess the damage have reported that about 20%-30% of the site has been damaged mostly from @BLMUtah DRIVING A BACKHOE over these rare #fossils to remove a boardwalk.#paleontology #publiclands https://t.co/Dq831iQ9td pic.twitter.com/asKTk0j4YI — Brian Engh (@BrianEngh_Art) January 31, 2022

The tire tracks are on the sauropod tracks. There is an iguanadon track there, too. They’re literally driving on these. pic.twitter.com/9hLHK2v5LY — Jeremy Roberts (@JeremyBRoberts) January 30, 2022

The center sent a "cease and desist" letter to the BLM, urging them to immediately halt the project.

The BLM responded to a request for comment from FOX 13 News with the following statement:

"The Bureau of Land Management is committed to balancing resource protection and public access to the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite, and other public lands managed by the Moab Field Office, which continue to receive high visitation. The Moab Field Office is working to improve safe public access with an updated boardwalk that is designed to protect the natural resources of this site. During that effort, heavy equipment is on location, but it is absolutely not used in the protected area. The Moab Field Office has completed a National Environmental Policy Act analysis for this project and work is being conducted in accordance with that decision. When work resumes, it will continue to protect the natural resources."