Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Conservation group accuses Bureau of Land Management of damaging dinosaur tracks during construction

items.[0].image.alt
Jeremy Roberts
Photos appear to show tire marks on dinosaur tracks at the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite near Moab, Utah.
Image (21).jpg
Posted at 7:51 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 21:51:39-05

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — The Bureau of Land Management is facing backlash over accusations that the improvements they are making to a historic dinosaur track site are actually doing damage.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, social media posts show that a backhoe at a BLM project at the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite (near Moab) had driven over and destroyed as much as 30 percent of the paleontological resources at the site.

The center sent a "cease and desist" letter to the BLM, urging them to immediately halt the project.

The BLM responded to a request for comment from FOX 13 News with the following statement:

"The Bureau of Land Management is committed to balancing resource protection and public access to the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite, and other public lands managed by the Moab Field Office, which continue to receive high visitation. The Moab Field Office is working to improve safe public access with an updated boardwalk that is designed to protect the natural resources of this site. During that effort, heavy equipment is on location, but it is absolutely not used in the protected area. The Moab Field Office has completed a National Environmental Policy Act analysis for this project and work is being conducted in accordance with that decision. When work resumes, it will continue to protect the natural resources."
Image (20).jpg
The Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite near Moab, Utah.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere