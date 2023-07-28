Construction headaches causing pain for Salt Lake City businesses

SALT LAKE CITY — Construction in a part of downtown Salt Lake City is causing small businesses to struggle in keeping their doors open.

Samuel Stinson says he’s never seen construction like he's seen in front of his business, Randy's Records, on 900 South.

“We haven't seen anything like this, around this shop. It's been pretty tough,” he said. "When this district was built up over the last few years, there was construction but it didn't shut us down the same way, and it didn't affect business the way that it impacted us over the last 7-8 months.”

Stinson estimates the construction has cost the store 20-30 percent of sales.

Next door Randy's Records, Jessica Davies claims her bakery, Passion Flour Patisserie, is also taking a major hit from the commotion outside.

“I think the people, when they see the cones closed off, that they get kind of confused on where they're supposed to park," she said. "So essentially, we probably saw like a depreciation by a half, about the amount of people we had come to see us.”

Both the record story and bakery are also having to convert to cash-only for a period of time.

“Our fiber cord was running through the street, they knocked that out. So we weren't able to take card payments for a week and a half," Davies explained. "So people come in try to order and they won't be able to get stuff so they won't be able to pay.”

Just as much of a business hit, it's been a mental hit as well.

“It was very tough on business and team morale," said Stinson. "I had one staff member quit because it was so much pressure and we're just having a lot of problems for a two-week period.”

The Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development insists the construction is part of a major investment by the city for the 9 Line Trail, which will connect the 9th and 9th neighborhood with Liberty Park.’

“It will be a multi-modal transportation line. More bussing, a larger bike lane, and enhanced pedestrian access. So more customers are going to be able to access those businesses than ever before,” said Will Wright, project manager with the department.



The good news is that Wright believes the end is in sight for businesses. He understands they’re being double-hit by several city projects taking place that are on a deadline to get completed, in conjunction with private projects popping up in the growing city.

In the meantime, Wright says businesses can apply for financial support.

“The businesses that are being affected by the construction are eligible for up to $3,000 grant.”

As the 900 South portion of the project wraps up, and the 200 East to 500 East section, east of their storefronts continues through at least November, Davies and Stinson say they could use the community’s support.

“we're still playing catch up for the months prior that, you know, we didn't have the income we needed to keep going," said Davies. "I would say, try to support your favorite businesses as much as you can. It's really hard being a small business owner and little things like this severely impact us.”

“There's plenty of reasons to support local businesses," pleaded Stinson. "It keeps places like Randy's and other small, just well-loved, stores going.”