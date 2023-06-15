Construction worker hospitalized after trench collapse in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A construction worker was sent to a hospital after being rescued from a collapsed trench in downtown Salt Lake City Wednesday afternoon. The cause is still under investigation.

According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, officials responded to reports of a collapse at a construction area at 200 South 376 West. When they arrived, a construction worker was buried up to the waist by debris after the trench he was working in had collapsed.

He was eventually rescued by the Heavy Rescue Team and transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation at this time.

