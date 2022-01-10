Construction workers falls to his death in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah — A construction worker experienced a fatal fall in Summit County over the weekend, according to authorities.

On Friday around 2 p.m. the Provo man, who was working construction on Gambel Oak Way near Silver Creek Village, fell about 40 feet, according to the Summit County sheriff's office.

The unidentified 40-year-old was working on scaffolding when he fell, according to police. He was taken by medical helicopter to a Salt Lake hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police notified OSHA and an investigator responded to the scene.

No further details were released.