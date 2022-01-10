Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Construction workers falls to his death in Park City

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 8:46 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 10:52:06-05

PARK CITY, Utah — A construction worker experienced a fatal fall in Summit County over the weekend, according to authorities.

On Friday around 2 p.m. the Provo man, who was working construction on Gambel Oak Way near Silver Creek Village, fell about 40 feet, according to the Summit County sheriff's office.

The unidentified 40-year-old was working on scaffolding when he fell, according to police. He was taken by medical helicopter to a Salt Lake hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police notified OSHA and an investigator responded to the scene.

No further details were released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere