Convenience store break-in leads to SWAT standoff in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — One man is in Iron County Jail after a break-in at a gas station convenience store escalated to an hour-long SWAT standoff Friday night.

According to arresting documents filed by Cedar City Police, officers were dispatched to a Chevron station near 300 North Main Street just after 9:00 p.m.

Once on scene, they observed Clinton Marshall, 50, inside the gas station convenience store, even though the store was closed for the night. Marshall was at the front desk of the stores "moving things around and misplacing them."

Officers requested that Marshall unlock the door and speak with them, but he continued moving throughout the store and continuing to move items. As they continued issuing commands, he barricaded himself in the rear office of the store, prompting the deployment of Iron County SWAT.

After a number of callouts, the suspect surrendered to police and was taken to a hospital for medical clearance, prior to being booked for Aggravated Burglary, Obstruction of Justice, and Criminal Mischief.

The store's manager later told police that Marshall had caused at least $5,000 in damages.

Marshall is currently being held without bail.