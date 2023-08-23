Watch Now
Convicted felons get second chance with forum to help find jobs

Posted at 8:22 AM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 10:22:59-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A unique employee forum happening Thursday in Salt Lake City has a goal to help those who have been convicted of a crime re-enter the workforce.

Utah's unemployment rate remains below 1.5 percent and according to experts, finding adequate candidates to fill open jobs remains a challenge.

On Thursday, the "Dollars and Sense" employer forum will encourage those with a criminal past to venture back into the workforce.

Mickey Jacobs once served 18 months in federal prison for a white-collar, financial crime.

She explained that doing the time was almost easy compared to looking for a job after her release.

“I couldn’t get Denny’s to hire me to wash dishes,” she told FOX 13 News.

Jacobs said her struggle originated from a little box she had to check on job applications that said she was a convicted felon.

“One of the main predictors, if not, the number one predictor for people returning to prison is the lack of gainful employment…so it is a big issue," she said.

Following a series of part-time jobs, Jacobs caught a break when an employer starting up a tech company in Utah County decided to take a chance and allow Jacobs to do the marketing.

“Makes me think there’s probably an opportunity with lots of people out there that made a mistake and have a checkered past, but are trying to get on the right path," explained Joe Strom, who hired Jacobs at his startup.

The job completely changed Jacobs' life and allowed Strom for a moment of reflection.

“We have a culture of repentance or atonement, but do we really live it," he asked. "So that was kind of an eye-opener for me. It’s like, if I really believe that then we should give these people an opportunity.”

The forum for other employers and job candidates is happening from 9 a.m. to noon at the Little America Hotel.

Anyone who has had a difficult time finding employment due to criminal history is encouraged to attend and see what doors are opened.

