Copper Hills High School on lockout as police respond to incident

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Students at Copper Hills High School in West Jordan were placed on lockdown and then downgraded to lockout procedures Thursday afternoon for what police called an "incident."

West Jordan Police report officers are responding to an "incident" at the school.

FOX 13 crews say police tape surrounding the front of the school and multiple police officers responding to the situation.

FOX 13 News

"Students are currently on lockdown, but this appears to be an isolated event," West Jordan Police said.

Shortly after police reported the school was on lockdown, the Jordan School District said instead, lockout procedures were being followed.

Lockout protocol means exterior doors to the building are locked while students can proceed as normal inside the building.

District officials said police were outside the school building responding to an incident.

No further details about the nature of the incident were made available.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest updates.