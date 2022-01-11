Copper the Deer euthanized after capture in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah — A happy story that brought smiles to many came to its unfortunate, but expected end in Herriman this week.

Last week, FOX 13 shared the story of a friendly deer that local residents had named Copper after he began showing up in the neighborhood. The deer was so gentle, adults and children were able to pose for pictures with it.

Angelica Lujan Cooper the deer stands next to children in a Herriman neighborhood

However, wildlife officials warned that if Copper became a regular in the area, he would have to be euthanized because disease considerations removed relocation as an option.

“We are hoping people don’t befriend it and it goes up in the foothills, but if people do see it, leave it alone. Everyone loves that picture for Facebook or Instagram, but you’re really doing that animal a disservice and maybe giving it a death sentence if it becomes too domesticated,” said Scott Root with the Division of Wildlife Resources.

Unfortunately, a neighbor complained about Copper this week, forcing DWR officers to come out and remove the deer, and then later euthanizing it for what they called "public safety concerns."

Angelica Lujan Family poses next to Copper the deer in Herriman

Residents said it appeared that Copper was an orphan after his mother was hit by a car.