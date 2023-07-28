‘Cops and Cleats’ event brings youngsters and police officers together

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City police are trying to break down barriers and build trust with young people in their community by breaking down the finer points of football.

Part of that effort is the 2nd annual “Cops and Cleats” event.

Nearly 200 high school and middle school aged kids are taking part in the camp at Hunter High school.

Police officers, along with local coaches and businesses, donating time and resources to ensure these young people have a positive experience, and hoping it will help them stay out of trouble.

To protect and serve and … to coach.

These West Valley City police officers are donating their time hoping to make a positive connection with these young people through football.

“Many of them, you know, when they see an officer it’s usually a bad day for them,” said WVCPD Lt. Levi Lloyd.

Ironically, one of the worst days involving local teens happened just a few football fields away from this event.

The shooting 18 months ago which killed two and injured one. Everyone involved were Hunter High students.

So last summer, West Valley officers, along with some local coaches, decided to try the Cops and Cleats event.

“For us to be a successful law enforcement agency, we have to work together with the community,” Lt. Lloyd said.

He says that starts with the young folks.

“We like to get ’em out here, we like to get to know them, we like to laugh with them, a little competition,” Lt. Lloyd said. “And that just allows us to engage with them, develop a relationship with them and build trust basically.”

The coaches, who also volunteer their time, agree wholeheartedly.

“I think sports can kind of help these kids stay disciplined and out of trouble and we love that the police department, that’s their goal, they want to give back to the community as well,” said coach Tuni Kanuch.

And the positive message is already resonating with many at this camp.

“I think it’s really cool for the cops to come out here and set this up for me and my teammates and my friends,” said 8th grade student Samiu Taukiuvea. “And I think it can build up relationships with the cops.”

This is the second year West Valley police, along with local coaches, are interacting with young people not only through the Cops and Cleats football camp but there was also one earlier this summer focusing on soccer.

And there will be another one focusing on basketball.