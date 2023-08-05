Corinne neighbors help each other out amid flooding

Ryan Buxton spent Friday afternoon rolling up hoses and trying to put the grass back in his yard after Thursday’s storm.

“It was just insane," he said. "I've never seen anything like this before. On the far side of my house, it was coming in the vents, my entire back patio, clear up to the bottom part of my stairs, was covered with water.”

The small city of Corinne was hit with a big amount of rain, pumping water out of people’s yards past midnight, said Mayor Shane Baton.

“Almost everybody that had a basement was affected, whether it be groundwater coming in or sewage coming back," he said.

A day after the rains ended, there’s still standing water all over Corinne. The city got almost four inches of rain Thursday night, said Baton.

“We utilized every resource we had, every ounce of manpower," he said. "We had our emergency services, all the equipment we had, we had citizens donating equipment.”

Buxton helped his neighbors before dealing with his own home, he said.

“I hadn't even put any hoses any pumps here at my house," said Buxton. "I was making sure the people down here at the far end, it was worse than me, was taken care of before I came to take care of my own.”

The theme of this year: unprecedented.

“I don't imagine it would happen like that again," said Buxton. "But if it does, you grin and bear it and continue on.”

