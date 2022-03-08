Cost of insulin may drop nearly 80 percent thanks to Utah company

SALT LAKE CITY — Millions of diabetics in the country will have a less expensive way to treat their illness, thanks to cheaper insulin developed in Utah at a company launched by Intermountain Healthcare.

This is considered an "absolute game changer" for the 56,000 diabetics in Utah and the more than 11 million Americans who need insulin every day to manage their diabetes.

Civica Rx will be a manufacturing and distributing insulin that will be available at significantly lower prices than what‘s currently on the market—up to 80 percent less expensive.

This will be a huge benefit to diabetics who sometimes are forced to choose between a life-sustaining medicine and living expenses, such as for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Civica will soon be manufacturing three types of insulin which makes up most of the prescriptions.

Intermountain helped develop and launch Lehi- based Civica in 2018 to improve availability and affordability of generic medications with a focus on preventing drug shortages and price spikes.

These new insulins won’t be available for two more years pending formal FDA approval and production.

Full approval is expected in early 2024.

