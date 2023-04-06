Cottonwood canyons begin to reopen as avalanche work continues

SALT LAKE CITY — Both Big and Little Cottonwood canyons were pounded with a late season snow storm during the first week in April and after a full day of closures, things are starting to look up.

Big Cottonwood Canyon reopened just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday after being closed all day on Wednesday.

About an hour after the canyon opened, Brighton and Solitude Resorts, located within Big Cottonwood Canyon reported their parking lots were full.

In Little Cottonwood Canyon, crews are still working to manage the enormous amount of snow that blanketed the area.

The Town of Alta, Snowbird Village and surrounding areas were all placed under interlodge orders starting Monday as more than five feet of snow fell, creating dangerous avalanche conditions.

Although the majority of State Route 210 was still closed Thursday morning, things are looking up as interlodge orders were lifted and travel between Snowbird and Alta was allowed.

Both resorts in Little Cottonwood Canyon were completely closed on Tuesday and Wednesday but the resorts announced at least a few lifts would be opened Thursday as avalanche work continued.

As S.R. 210 has not been opened entirely, those who have been under interlodge and are already at the canyons will be the only ones who will be able to access Little Cottonwood Canyon ski areas.

It's not known when Little Cottonwood Canyon will completely reopen.