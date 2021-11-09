Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cottonwood police searching for suspect in multiple vehicle break-ins

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of Cottonwood Police Department
Vehicle break-in in Cottonwood Heights
Posted at 1:19 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 15:19:34-05

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Cottonwood Police are reporting several vehicle burglaries in the East bench, and are asking for help in finding the perpetrator.

They say the suspect is driving a white Mazda 6, with the front passenger headlight out, and a Utah license plate number 4A6PV.

Though there are several burglaries above Wasatch Boulevard, police say the suspect is committing crimes all over the valley.

Tips should be reported to the Cottonwood Police Department at 801-944-7100.s guy is hitting all over the valley Tips to CHPD (801) 944-7100.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere