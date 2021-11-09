Cottonwood police searching for suspect in multiple vehicle break-ins

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Cottonwood Police are reporting several vehicle burglaries in the East bench, and are asking for help in finding the perpetrator.

They say the suspect is driving a white Mazda 6, with the front passenger headlight out, and a Utah license plate number 4A6PV.

Though there are several burglaries above Wasatch Boulevard, police say the suspect is committing crimes all over the valley.

Tips should be reported to the Cottonwood Police Department at 801-944-7100.


