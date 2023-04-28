Cougar attacks Spanish Fork man, residents warned to keep clear of area

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A 70-year-old man from Spanish Fork suffered lacerations and head injuries after being attacked by a cougar Thursday afternoon, forcing officials to advise residents to stay away from the Diamond Fork area.

Officials say at around 1:00 p.m. the man was on Red Mountain near the Diamond Fork canyons when he was attacked by the animal. Despite being injured, the man was able to escape.

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office Sergeant, the man is currently in fair condition and the Department of Wildlife Resources will search for the animal on Friday.