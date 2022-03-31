Watch
County unemployment rates shows drastic differences across Utah

Posted at 6:03 PM, Mar 30, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah sits at a historic low unemployment rate, at least if the numbers aren’t revised in the coming months. You may recall December’s original estimate of 1.9% revised a month later to 2.3%.

But a great statewide unemployment rate means nothing if you live in a town you love and their aren’t opportunities nearby.

This map shows the unemployment rate in every county. Dark blue is high unemployment and light green is low.

The colors on this map show counties that improved their unemployment rate the most in light green.

