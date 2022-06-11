Cowabunga Bay closed after overnight attic fire

DRAPER, Utah — Cowabunga Bay is closed after a fire broke out in the water park's changing rooms early Saturday morning.

Draper Fire officials tell FOX 13 News that just after 2:00 a.m., crews responded to a tripped fire alarm at the water park. Upon arrival, they observed light smoke and found that the fire was primarily contained to the attic of the building.

Fortunately, the emergency sprinkler system had been activated, which helped to suppress the flames in the lower part of the building.

"Crews did a really good job knocking it down," said Deputy Chief Bart Vawdrey. "They did have to cut an access hole through the top to get to it just to clear it out and then they pulled the ceiling from below"

The cause remains under investigation, but Draper Fire says that it doesn't not to appear to be suspicious. While no official estimate has been made, crews on scene speculate that the cost of the damage to the building could be anywhere between $75,000 to $100,000.

In a post to Facebook, Cowabunga Bay states that the fire damaged their phone lines, and that the water park would remain closed as they survey the damage.

"We will be temporarily closed until we can assure that all of our facilities are safe for our employees and our guests," the statement reads in part. "We apologize for any inconvenience, be assured that we will be working hard to get back open so you can enjoy the best summer ever."