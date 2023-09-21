Cox calls Ballard allegations 'disturbing' and 'unconscionable,' if true

SALT LAKE CITY — Speaking for the first time about recent sexual misconduct allegations against Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called the claims "disturbing," and if found to be true, "unconscionable."

At his monthly news conference Thursday, the governor was asked almost immediately about Ballard and last week's rare statement of condemnation against him by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In the days following the statement's release, Cox himself inquired about its authenticity, something Ballard has previously questioned.

"I reached out to the church personally and was assured that that did come from the Church, that it had been vetted through all the normal Church processes." Cox said.

The governor added that he's only met Ballard once and that was in passing at an airport.

Earlier this week, a VICE News report claimed Ballard left Operation Underground Railroad earlier this year after being investigated for sexual misconduct involving seven women.

"The allegations, though, of several different women are incredibly disturbing and just awful, and if true, just unconscionable," the governor said. "And so, what do I make of it? It's very disturbing and I hope they're not true.

"I truly hope that those allegations aren't true, but it would seem like now we have multiple organizations that are speaking out and that's deeply troubling."

Friday's said Ballard had used the name of church leader President M. Russell Ballard for his own personal gain, involving the church in his personal and financial interests. Tim Ballard refuted the statement, telling supporters in Boston that “It’s not true, nothing you hear is true.”

Despite the same name, the two men are unrelated