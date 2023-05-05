Cox calls Utah legislature into special session for flooding

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox is calling the Utah State Legislature into special session to extend the state of emergency for flooding.

In a proclamation issued Friday, the governor said his state of emergency is set to expire on May 18. Because Utah is still experiencing flooding, landslides and other impacts from the record snow, he is asking them to extend it at least another 30 days.

Gov. Cox is also asking the legislature to dip into rainy day funds to help with ongoing flood mitigation costs. Lawmakers, at the governor's request, budgeted $5 million this year "just in case." The state has already blown past that number as flooding, mudslides and other impacts from the record snowpack impact Utahns.

The governor also asked the legislature to modify House Bill 225. FOX 13 News is told the bill, which dealt with firearm restrictions, mistakenly restricted an immigrant admitted to the U.S. under a non-immigrant visa from possessing or owning a gun. This would undo that.

The legislature will meet in special session on May 17, when lawmakers are already at the Utah State Capitol for interim hearings.