Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cox 'grateful' Utahns heeded fireworks warnings

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Egan, The Salt Lake Tribune, pool photo
(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gov. Spencer Cox answers questions during the Governor's Covid-19 briefing, at the Utah Capitol on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
Governor Spencer Cox
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 12:01:24-04

SALT LAKE CITY — It appears a lot of Utahns heeded warnings about drought and wildfire risk and decided to skip personal fireworks for the Fourth of July weekend.

State officials reported no major wildfires over the three day weekend. For that, Governor Spencer Cox's office said, they were grateful.

"We’re so grateful that many Utahns chose to forgo personal fireworks this weekend. We hope that continues through the July 24 holiday," said Jennifer Napier-Pearce, the governor's communications director.

Faced with a drought emergency and the risk of catastrophic wildfires, Gov. Cox, city leaders and firefighters pleaded with Utahns to not do personal fireworks this year. Some cities banned fireworks outright, while others severely restricted them (there is a dispute over interpretation of state law and how cities can enact bans).

Gov. Cox said if he could ban fireworks this year, he would. Republican leadership in the Utah State Legislature refused to call a special session to do it, instead urging Utahns to follow local restrictions.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere