Cox looks to ban smartphones from Utah classrooms

Posted at 3:34 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 17:34:46-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox says he will be sending a letter to Utah school principals asking them to restrict student cell phone access during learning time.

Cox believes screen time contributes to a learning loss, and while there may be exceptions, the governor thinks removing the phones from the classroom is a good thing.

"By and large, we know that things improve at least giving kids a break from 6-7 hours a day when they’re in the classroom," he said during his monthly news conference Wednesday.

A bill introduced earlier this year in the Utah State Legislature to ban phones from classrooms failed to pass.

