Cox issues drought state of emergency effective immediately

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox issued a drought state of emergency for Utah Thursday, freeing up resources to help deal with the water crisis.

The order is effective immediately.

During his monthly press conference, Cox said the current snowpack is not enough to end the drought and that statewide reservoir storage is at 59% of capacity.

Cox asked all residents to help conservation efforts.

"We're asking Utahns, farmers... businesses... to do their part to conserve," said Cox.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story