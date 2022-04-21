Watch
Cox issues drought state of emergency effective immediately

Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - The Great Salt Lake recedes from Anthelope Island on May 4, 2021, near Salt Lake City.
Posted at 10:09 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 12:13:05-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox issued a drought state of emergency for Utah Thursday, freeing up resources to help deal with the water crisis.

The order is effective immediately.

During his monthly press conference, Cox said the current snowpack is not enough to end the drought and that statewide reservoir storage is at 59% of capacity.

Cox asked all residents to help conservation efforts.

"We're asking Utahns, farmers... businesses... to do their part to conserve," said Cox.

