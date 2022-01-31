Watch
Cox issues order to let state employees be substitute teachers

LM Otero/AP
Wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, elementary school student line up to enter school for the first day of classes in Richardson, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Despite Texas Gov Greg Abbott's executive order banning mask mandates by local officials, the Richardson Independent School District and many others across the state are requiring masks for students. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 12:41:29-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox has issued an executive order to allow state employees to act as substitute teachers, alleviating staffing shortages in schools across the state.

The order allows state workers to take approved leave time from their state jobs to fill staffing gaps in schools. This is brought on by the omicron variant of COVID-19, which has left teachers and staff out.

"We know that kids learn best in the classroom, so we want to do what we can to help schools stay open. Our teachers and our children deserve our support during this difficult phase of the pandemic," Gov. Cox said in a statement. "We hope many of the state’s 22,000 employees will take advantage of this opportunity to help our schools."

The American Federation of Teachers said it supported the order.

"We are in an emergency situation with COVID. This has been done in other states. This will allow public school teachers to take care of their health and the health of their families," said Brad Asay, the union's president in Utah, in a text to FOX 13 News.

The order grants state employees up to 30 hours of paid leave in order to work as a substitute teacher or other staffing need in a public or private school between now and the end of June 2022. State employees who choose to participate must go through a district or school hiring process which includes passing a background check.

Read the executive order here:

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 News and fox13now.com as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
