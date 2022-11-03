Cox issues proclamation cutting off some water diversions to help the Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox has issued a proclamation suspending any new water appropriations in the Bear, Jordan and Weber river basins in an effort to help get more water into the Great Salt Lake.

The proclamation blocks anyone from diverting un-allocated water, ensuring more water can get into the Great Salt Lake. It does continue to allow existing water rights to be used. It is unclear exactly how much water this means gets into the lake.

"Extreme drought, climate change and increased demand continue to threaten the Great Salt Lake," the governor said in a statement late Thursday. "We are united in our efforts to protect this critical resource and are taking action to ensure existing flows continue to benefit the lake. When conditions improve, the suspension can be lifted."

Utah's Department of Natural Resources, which enforces the governor's directive, said there were exceptions for nonconsumptive uses, applications that include a mitigation plan to offset depletion, and applications for small amounts of water associated with individual domestic uses. The agency said it also excludes areas of Tooele County and the West Desert outside the surveyed meander line of Great Salt Lake.

The proclamation — which is not an executive order — has the blessing of the House Speaker and Senate President.

"Saving the Great Salt Lake and protecting our available water sources is no small task and will require significant efforts from all Utahns – government, organizations, businesses, and individuals," Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, said in a statement. "Today’s announcement by Gov. Cox is a move in the right direction. As state leaders, we are doing everything we can to ensure Utah has enough water to meet our current needs and continue to support a growing and thriving population."

President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said the move also buys time for conservation measures the legislature has already passed to go into effect.

"This past legislative session, we approved $40 million for Great Salt Lake restoration. This was part of a historic investment that allocated nearly $500 million to water infrastructure, planning and management, effectively changing decades of major water policy in Utah. We are committed to doing more to preserve and protect this critical resource," he said in a statement.

The governor's proclamation orders the State Engineer Teresa Wilhelmsen to prepare a report to the Utah State Legislature by Nov. 1, 2023 over whether the directive should continue or be retired after a year.

The Great Salt Lake has hit a historic low as a result of water diversion, drought and climate change. Its decline presents an ecological and economic crisis for the state with diminished snowpack, toxic dust and impacts to public health and wildlife. State leaders have rushed to try to reverse the declines, spending millions on water conservation measures and efforts to secure more water for the lake.

The move has the support from a group tasked with finding new sources of water for growth in Utah. In a joint statement, the chairs of the Legislative Water Development Commission — Rep. Casey Snider, R-Paradise, and Sen. David Hinkins, R-Orangeville — said they met with Wilhelmsen and "what we heard concerned us."

"Following a lengthy and thorough conversation, we fully support today’s announcement from Cov. Cox to implement a moratorium on groundwater development in the Great Salt Lake Basin. We believe the moratorium is an important step in protecting the Great Salt Lake and securing Utah’s water supply now and in the future. As a commission, we will continue to look at innovative and data-driven ways to effectively manage our state’s water resources," they said.

