Cox named to White House panel on homeland security issues

SALT LAKE CITY — President Biden has named Governor Spencer Cox to serve on a bipartisan panel of governors advising him on homeland security issues.
"The Council focuses on matters of homeland security; homeland defense; civil support; synchronization and integration of state and Federal military activities in the United States; and other matters of mutual interest, including those involving the National Guard. Federal-state cooperation is critical to protecting communities given the evolving challenges and threats facing our country, which range from extreme weather to domestic and international terrorism to a global pandemic. The Council of Governors will closely coordinate with the Biden-Harris administration to bolster preparedness, resilience and response on behalf of all Americans in times of need," the White House said in a statement.
Gov. Cox was among nine governors named to the Council of Governors. The others include:
- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz
- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
- Delaware Governor John Carney
- Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
- Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer
- Oregon Governor Kate Brown
- Utah Governor Spencer Cox
- Vermont Governor Phil Scott
- Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon
"We’re grateful for this appointment that gives Utah a seat at the table, particularly with respect to disaster preparedness and response as well as best use of the National Guard," Gov. Cox said in a statement. "I look forward to engaging with my fellow governors and President Biden as we serve our state and the nation."