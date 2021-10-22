Cox proposes climate lab to help with Utah's air quality

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox is proposing a "state-of-the-art" climate laboratory at Point of the Mountain to help with Utah's air quality problems.

He announced it in a video message to members of the Utah State Legislature's clean air caucus, that was shared with FOX 13. The clean air caucus is a bipartisan group of lawmakers who run legislation frequently dealing with air quality in the state.

"We want to continue to pursue public-private partnerships, and we have plans for a state-of-the-art air quality changing climate laboratory housed at the Point development. This is poised to be the blueprint for sustainable growth in our state and has the potential to foster transformational innovation right here in Utah," the governor said.

The Point development is the site of the Utah State Prison in Bluffdale and Draper. When the prison moves to the west side of Salt Lake City, it will become development land centered around Utah's booming tech industry. The governor also spoke about recruiting air quality scientists and engineers.

In the video, the governor also said he wants additional funding for better air quality monitors across the state and incentives for people to get electric vehicles in order to cut emissions.