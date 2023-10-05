Craftoberfest, Sauce Lake City, scary movie night and MORE happening this weekend!

October is in full swing and after a cold start to the week, we're in for some gorgeous weather this weekend! Get out and enjoy a community event happening near you!

CACHE COUNTY

Nibley Scarecrow fun run and festival

Races at this event hosted in Virgil Gibbons Heritage Park on Saturday are uniquely festive. While there are some traditional "dashes," as well as 5K and 10K events, there's a twist! Scarecrows may jump out during the course and encourage you to the finish line! Different competitions for stroller categories, funniest pair and more will make this race one to remember. Registration required!

IRON COUNTY

Cedar City Pumpkin Festival



Bounce houses, booths, food, family fun and plenty of pumpkins will be at Diamond Z Arena on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the annual pumpkin festival!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Craftoberfest



Craftoberfest is happening in South Salt Lake on Saturday! The creative community will be on Oakland Avenue between Main Street and West Temple, showcasing their products. There will also be live music, food trucks, interactive art projects, craft beer, cocktails and more.

Sauce Lake City



Things are getting saucy in SLC this weekend with the Sauce Lake City Fest! Local sauce, salsa and food vendors of all kinds will be sharing their delicious flavors with attendees. Free admission, free samples, food trucks, awards, a beer garden and more! Expect local favorites like Salsa Queen, Burn Your Tongue Hot Sauces, Red Rock Salsa, and more!!! The fun kicks off on Saturday beginning at noon.

FREE Autism Play Day

A treasure hunt, bounce house, games, crafts, popcorn, cotton candy and fun for the entire family in a judgment-free environment! There will also be tours given of "Success on the Spectrum" in American Fork, which is where the event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Giant Pumpkinpalooza



Nothing says fall more like giant pumpkins! At The Gateway on Saturday, check out some of the largest pumpkins in Utah as they go head-to-head for awards! Activities begin at 11 a.m. with an awards ceremony at 5 p.m.!

Skate with the mayor



Midvale Mayor Marcus is hosting his second "Skate with the Mayor" event, where he'll be giving out new skateboards to deserving kids and have an open skate session, skate instruction and best trick competition. Happening at Copperview Skate Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Barktober Fest



The Humane Society of Utah is ready for "howl"oween at this event for dogs and their owners on Sunday. The party will have a costume contest, trick-n-treat contest, photo ops, carnival games, food trucks, craft beer and more! Funds raised will benefit the Humane Society of Utah.

Discover Food Festival 2023

Discover new food and cuisine in Salt Lake City at this party on 200 East between Downtown Library Square and Washington Square Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.! Besides food, there will be live music and other local entertainment!

SUMMIT COUNTY

Harvest Fest

Vendors, local goods, activities for kids, live music, local crafts and more will be at Cattleman's Hall in Oakley to celebrate the fall season! FREE and open to everyone, this event will have something for everyone in the family. Check it out on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.!

Park City Wine Festival

Sip wines from around the world and enjoy expertly paired dinners and lunches the entire weekend in Park City! In addition to all the wine you could dream of, there will also be live music and more. Tickets are required and events are happening throughout the entire weekend at various times.

UINTAH COUNTY

Sandhill Crane Viewing



Bird watchers will "flock" to the Jensen Nature Park in Jensen for sandhill crane viewing events! These free events will be hosted by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and will include educational experiences for attendees. The first viewing event is from 7-9 a.m. and the second is from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday. While the event is completely free, you're asked to register online ahead of time.

UTAH COUNTY

Halloween Town



Eagle Mountain is ringing in the spooky season with a Halloween Town on Saturday and a drive-in movie! Dress up and go trick or treat at Cory Wride Memorial Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be classic cars and food trucks for an afternoon of fun! Then, come back to the park at 7:30 p.m. for a drive-in movie showing Hocus Pocus!

Saratoga Springs Fall Festival



Saratoga Springs is beckoning in a new season with all sorts of fall activities on Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Shay Park. There will be inflatables, a petting zoo, train rides, trick-or-treating, food trucks, a community fair and more. Some of the attractions at the fair are free, while others require a small fee.

Apple Harvest Run

Get your steps in for the day while enjoying views of apple and cherry orchards in Santaquin! There's 1-mile run, a 5K, 10K and a virtual race option! After the race, stick around for a hay ride, corn maze, zip lines, bounce houses, apple launchers, a life, pumpkins and delicious treats as part of Rowley's Red Barn's Fall Festival.

Mapleton Scarecrow Spectacular



Walk amongst scarecrows and cast a vote for your favorite on Saturday at Mapleton City Park! There will also be a bake-off, a great pumpkin-growing contest, guessing games, face painting, food trucks and more! If you can't make it on Saturday, the scarecrows will be on display in the park through the end of October.

Scary movie night



Kick off Halloween events at University Place with a scary movie night on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The movie showing will be Hotel Transylvania - and free popcorn will be provided while supplies last! Bring your blankets and chairs to enjoy this movie in comfort.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

St. George Marathon



Marathon runners will gather in St. George this weekend for the St. George marathon but for those not participating, there is other fun associated with the event you can check out. There will also be a mayor's walk and a fun run "walk n' roll" for people who want a more low-key way to get exercise in for the day. Registration required!

WEBER COUNTY

Northern Utah Trailfest

