SALT LAKE CITY — A crash on I-215 West near 2300 North has caused damage to a utility pole and is slowing down the Monday morning commute.

Utility lines are hanging low close to the southbound travel lanes which are closed while crews respond to repair the pole.

As of 6:30 a.m., repair crews estimate that the southbound lanes just South of the Legacy Highway merge will be closed for two to three hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.