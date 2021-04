SALT LAKE CITY —

A crash is blocking two lanes of travel along westbound I-80 in western Salt Lake City Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred near 4000 W, close to mile marker 115.

A Utah Highway Patrol spokesman told FOX 13 a garbage-filled dump truck tipped on its side.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the two left-most lanes are blocked and the scene is expected to be cleared by 9:45.

No injuries were reported.

