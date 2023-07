DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A car crashed into a power pole in Davis County Monday morning.

UDOT tweeted the crash happened on westbound 300 North at 2000 West a little after 7 a.m.

The scene is expected to be cleared by 9:30 a.m., but the crash knocked out power to some in the area.

A Rocky Mountain Power outage map showed that 1650 customers in the area were without power as of as of 8:00 a.m.