Crash closes road in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Those looking to head up to Solitude or Brighton this afternoon beware: A vehicle crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon has stopped traffic in both directions, and authorities say they have no estimated time as to when the road will reopen.
Utah police say a car rolled into the creek, sending one man to the hospital with minor injuries; the other passenger was not injured.
The canyon will be closed until they can remove the car from the creek.
UDOT urges people to avoid traveling in the area; fire trucks on at the scene.
🚧#RoadClosureAlert🚧— UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) December 8, 2022
#SR190 will be temporarily closed to all traffic in both directions @ Torpedo Hill (MP 4) due to vehicle crash. @UPDSL & @FireAuthority on scene.
No estimated time of opening. Avoid travel in area.@UDOTTRAFFIC @UDOTRegionTwo@SolitudeMTN @BrightonResort pic.twitter.com/Tu7fb52Zgg