Crash closes road in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Those looking to head up to Solitude or Brighton this afternoon beware: A vehicle crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon has stopped traffic in both directions, and authorities say they have no estimated time as to when the road will reopen.

Utah police say a car rolled into the creek, sending one man to the hospital with minor injuries; the other passenger was not injured.

The canyon will be closed until they can remove the car from the creek.

UDOT urges people to avoid traveling in the area; fire trucks on at the scene.