Crash forces lane closures, slows traffic on northbound I-15 in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A crash on I-15 in South Salt Lake is slowing traffic for some commuters Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on northbound I-15 near 3300 S, forcing officials to close the three rightmost lanes and the northbound I-15 on-ramp at 3300 S.

According to a Utah Highway Patrol spokesman, a passenger car rear-ended a pickup truck, a van then rear-ended the passenger car and a semitrailer rear-ended the van.

A diesel fuel tank was ruptured in the crash, and it spilled about 100 gallons of fuel along a 75-yard stretch of the freeway.

The UHP spokesman said the crash caused some minor injuries, but no one required hospitalization.

The Utah Department of Transportation advises drivers to seek alternate routes as crews clean up the crash scene.